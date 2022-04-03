Topp 20 Nintendo Switch eShop-salg i mars 2022

I Japan har Nintendo begynt å dele Topp 20 månedlige programvare for Nintendo Switch på nettsiden sin. Topp 20 nedenfor viser de bestselgende spillene på Nintendo eShop i mars 2022, og dekker kun betalte nedlastinger fra Nintendo eShop og My Nintendo Store i Japan (selvfølgelig unntatt Free 2 Play-titler).

Her er de 20 beste månedlige spillene for Nintendo eShop på Nintendo Switch i Japan, som dekker perioden fra 1. mars til 31. mars:

01./Ny. – Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) [25.3.2022] {¥6500}

02./00. – Monster med Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi med Te ni Shinasai. Yuusha Tai ga Maou wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu (Erfaring) [15.7.2021] {¥5480}

03./Ny. – Triangelstrategi (Square-Enix) [04.3.2020] {¥7680}

04./18. –Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {¥7 990}

05./01. – Pokémon Legends: Arceus (The Pokémon Company) [28.1.2022] {¥6578}

06./02. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {¥6578}

07./05. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {¥520}

08./12. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {¥7678}

09./15. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {¥3960}

10./10. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {¥7 920}

11./03. – Overstekt! 2 (lag 17) [07.8.2018] {¥2750}

12./06. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {¥1530}

13./14. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {¥6578}

14./09. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {¥6500}

15./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] {¥1650}

16./16. – Klubbhusspill: 51 verdensklassikere (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {¥4378}

17./00. – Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.9.2019] {¥5478}

18./00. – Fitness Boxing 2: Rytme og trening (imaginator) [03.12.2020] {¥6380}

19./00. – The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Capcom) [29.7.2021] {¥4990}

20./00. – Planter vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition (Electronic Arts) [19.3.2021] {¥4300}